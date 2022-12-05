Metro Boomin’s new album, Heroes & Villians, is out now and is already on its way to becoming a fan favorite. In addition to featuring hip-hop heavy hitters like 21 Savage, Future, Travis Scott, and Young Thug, it’s also home to the first posthumous verse from the late Takeoff and contains a sample of a popular TV show that has fans buzzing.

In fact, some fans were so enthusiastic about the album that their responses are going viral. At a meet-and-greet event for the album’s release, three Metro fans asked for autographs not on CDs, posters, or T-shirts but on their foreheads. The Atlanta producer obliged, and photos and videos of the moment popped up on social media:

This fan was hyped to have Metro Boomin sign her forehead✍🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/7uw5YDEQFE — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) December 5, 2022

Metro Boomin signs a fans forehead today in hometown St. Louis😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/zFz9pVIumw — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) December 5, 2022

The elated responses to the album likely just justify Metro’s decision to push it back in order to clear a few samples. The move was disappointing when he announced it, but as he said on Twitter: “I promise it’s worth the wait!! P.S. I would NEVER move my album date because of anyone else.” That last part was a reference to Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss, which originally shared a release date with Heroes & Villains and allegedly prompted another hip-hop star, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, to delay his own album.

Heroes & Villains is out via Boominati Worldwide and Republic Records.