It’s only a couple of days until Metro Boomin releases his highly anticipated album Heroes & Villains. The hype for the LP has been increasing exponentially, especially after the rapper delayed it due to the tragic passing of Migos member Takeoff. So far, we’ve been shown the artwork and the tracklist for Heroes & Villains.

There are a lot of elements about the record for fans to be excited about, but a major one is the number of features. Out of the 15 tracks, four have features. Guests include Future and Chris Brown on “Superhero (Heroes & Villians),” 21 Savage and Young Nudy on “Umbrella,” Travis Scott and 21 Savage again on “Niagara Falls (Foot Or 2),” and Mustafa and 21 Savage (a third time) on “Walk Em Down (Don’t Kill Civilians).”

Check out the full tracklist for Heroes & Villains below. You can also view it here.

1. “On Time”

2. “Superhero (Heroes & Villians)” Feat. Future & Chris Brown

3. “Too Many Nights”

4. “Raindrops (Insane)”

5. “Umbrella” Feat. 21 Savage & Young Nudy

6. “Trance”

7. “Around Me”

8. “Metro Spider”

9. “I Can Save You (Interlude)”

10. “Creepin”

11. “Niagara Falls (Foot Or 2)” Feat. Travis Scott & 21 Savage

12. “Walk Em Down (Don’t Kill Civilians)” Feat. 21 Savage & Mustafa

13. “Lock On Me”

14. “Feel The Fiyaaaah”

15. “All The Money”

Heroes & Villains is out 12/2 via Boominati Worldwide and Republic. Pre-order it here.