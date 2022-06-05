The music world is sending their condolences to Metro Boomin as news arrived of a horrific tragedy that involved his family. TMZ reports that the famed producer’s mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, was found dead on Friday night. Her body was discovered by cops outside of the Atlanta area and according to sources connected to the investigation, Wayne was allegedly killed by her husband who is not Metro Boomin’s biological father. The report adds that Wayne’s husband committed suicide once he killed her. TMZ notes that an autopsy will soon be conducted for an official cause of death.

Metro Boomin has yet to comment on the reported death of his mother, but representatives for the Savage Mode II producer confirm that Wayne passed away over the weekend. They added that the producer and his family are requesting privacy during this difficult time. Metro has often credited his mother for helping find success in life. One of those times came during a 2016 interview with Fader.

“My name is Leland Tyler Wayne,” he said during the sit-down after calling her his “biggest inspiration.” “My mom wanted to give me a name where, no matter what I wanted to do, I’d be able to do it. An astronaut. President. Whatever. Leland Wayne.” Leslie herself also shared her thoughts during the interview and she said that the absence of Metro’s father and how it affected him is what led her to strongly support his musical aspirations. “I knew that he was hurting so much,” Leslie said during the interview, “which is part of what made me support him so much in the music.”