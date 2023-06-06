Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is out now and racking up rave reviews. Its soundtrack, produced by Metro Boomin, has been equally well-received, although it might not reach the same high watermark as its predecessor. That’s because the original Spider-Verse soundtrack, released in 2018, contained “Sunflower,” one of the most successful songs ever — whether from a movie soundtrack or not.

In a new interview with Variety about his twin roles in the film’s production (he also makes a cameo as one of the many alternate universe Spider-Men), he says he didn’t let the success of “Sunflower” intimidate him. “‘Sunflower’ was a great record — was it 17 times platinum or something like that, something insane? And things like that don’t happen often, so I didn’t even want to go into it with the mind of how am I going to top ‘Sunflower?'”

“So more than trying to make a song that’s 20 times platinum, I just wanted to focus on making a great album and a listening experience from top to bottom that you’re just going to want to keep playing. So there might not be a ‘Sunflower’ or a song that’s like 15 or even 10 times platinum or anything like that, but there might be a bunch of songs that people really love and make and integrate as a part of their everyday lives.”

Thanks to all the artists and producers involved in the original and deluxe versions of the soundtrack! #spidersociety🤘🏾🕷️🕸️🔥 pic.twitter.com/BpTJacPCyR — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) June 6, 2023

Among those songs is “Hummingbird” by James Blake and “Mona Lisa” by Dominic Fike, both standouts that fans have taken to like a spider to a string. Meanwhile, of his Metro Spider character’s appearance in the film, the St. Louis star said “it really blew my mind.” “I’m still not thinking it’s going to land in the movie,” he admitted. “So we just read the lines before the screening one morning, and everybody just bust out laughing. But then for them to animate the character and put him in the movie with my dreads and the bandana, it was just so surreal. Especially coming as I’m a lifelong Marvel and Spider-Man fan.”

METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE 🔥🔥🔥🔥 WHAT SONGS ARE YOUR FAVORITES SO FAR?? 🕷️🕷️🕷️ pic.twitter.com/Tfg2QfXUBz — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) June 2, 2023

You can check out the Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse album here.