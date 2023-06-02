Today (June 2), the soundtrack for the Spider-Man movie is out, lengthily titled Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Soundtrack From And Inspired By The Motion Picture alongside the release of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. However, there’s a track that doesn’t appear on the album that’s definitely worth a listen.

Dominic Fike’s “Mona Lisa” appears to be a part of the deluxe version of the soundtrack. The artwork for the song reads: “I made a song for a superhero movie… This is the cover for now.” It begins with his smooth vocals singing intimately against acoustic guitar before a beat imbues it with more energy and he eases into a chill flow: “I know you like your space and distance / Yeah, you don’t take admissions / They told you not to date musicians / Yeah, but can’t make you listen.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting his forthcoming album Sunburn, which will be arriving in July. The singles “Dancing In The Courthouse” and “Ant Pile” have listeners hooked so far. The singer also just announced the Don’t Stare At The Sun Tour, which will kick off right after the album is out. It’ll hit cities all over North America.

Listen to “Mona Lisa” above.