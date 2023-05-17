Looks like Metro Boomin wants some more hits in his arsenal. Today (May 17), it’s been announced that the superproducer will sit at the helm of the soundtrack for the upcoming film Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

The soundtrack, which is titled Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Soundtrack From And Inspired By The Motion Picture, will arrive in June in tandem with the animated movie.

“The concept for the next installment of Miles’ story demanded a contemporary and culturally significant musical collaborator,” said Spring Aspers, President Of Music at Sony Pictures, in a statement. “Metro Boomin was clearly the perfect cultural voice to sculpt the musical environment to support this amazing next chapter.”

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse will pick-up over a year after the events of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Miles Morales (Shamiek Moore) is approached by Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) with a mission to save the Spider-People from each Spider-Verse from a villain called the Spot (Jason Schwartzman).

The soundtrack promises “a cast of musical superheroes” which will be revealed soon.

“Metro Boomin is a true visionary who continues to raise the bar,” said Dana Sano, EVP Of Film & TV at Republic Records. “For the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack, Metro curated and delivered with fierce passion and integrity. Republic is thrilled and honored to be reteaming with the filmmakers and our amazing partners at Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group”.

You can see the cover art below.

Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Soundtrack From And Inspired By The Motion Picture is out 6/2 via Republic. Find more information here.