Metro Boomin’s musical contributions to the Spider-Verse have sparked another creative project: The “Like That” producer’s comic book series, The Metroverse, has come a hit among fans.

Today (September 27), Metro Boomin shared the second issue of his The Metroverse series, “Metro Boomin: The Rise #2.” The visual team behind the edition (which includes artists by Vasilis Lolos, Fred Stresing, and Micah Meyers, as well as writer Ryan Cady) continues the high-stakes adventure.

Without giving too much away, the issue’s synopsis is surely enough to spark your interest. The issue is described:

“Metro is at the front of danger when he gains an unlikely alliance with the Nightshade Trio – three mysterious and powerful femme fatales. The Nightshade Trio arrives on the scene changing the entire Metroverse world. The foursome work together to fight against some of the city’s largest threats. Though, not everything is as it seems. Secrets are lingering in the shadows while a threatening romance sparks. Metro must make the tough decision if the Nightshade Trio are his greatest partners or a menacing force he could have never anticipated. This action-packed second issue is filled with relationships being tested, love growing, and Metro’s beliefs being tested more than ever before.”

The second issue of Metro Boomin’s The Metroverse comic book is out now. But if you want to get your hands on a physical copy, you are going to want to beeline for his website, as only 4,000 copies are available. Find more information here.