Future and Metro Boomin have one of the week’s big releases with their new joint album, We Don’t Trust You. Since it was released hours ago, all eyes have been fixed on the song “Like That,” which is notable for Kendrick Lamar’s verse. On the track, the rapper all but directly calls out two other MC contemporaries by name: Drake and J. Cole .

What Did Kendrick Lamar Say About Drake And J. Cole On Future And Metro Boomin’s New Album?

Mid-way through his verse, Lamar raps, “F*ck sneak dissin’, first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches,” an apparent reference to Drake and Cole’s 2023 song “First Person Shooter.” Later, Kendrick says, “Motherf*ck the big three, n****, it’s just big me.” That seems to be another “First Person Shooter” reference, specifically to the Cole line, “Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? / We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali.”

Further along in Kendrick’s “Like That” verse he adds, “And your best work is a light pack N****, Prince outlived Mike Jack’ / N****, bum, ‘fore all your dogs gettin’ buried / That’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary.”

So far, neither Drake nor Cole have shared any sort of public response to the song.

Listen to “Like That” above.

We Don’t Trust You is out now via Epic Records/Boominati Worldwide/Republic Records. Find more information here.