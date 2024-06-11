Over the past few years, hip-hop artists have publicly indulged a wider range of interests, and in doing so, found more avenues to express their creativity. One of those is comic books; plenty of rappers, like Isaiah Rashad, have long been fans, and recently, some of them, like Flatbush Zombies, Rico Nasty, and Vince Staples, have written their own comic books.

Joining their number is one of the most fitting figures to have a comic book, Metro Boomin. His last album was called Heroes & Villains, and it did have a running theme based in the world of comic book superheroes, with samples taken from The Boys. His Zero Zero-published comic will be called The Metroverse; it’s co-written by Ryan Cady, who’s written for DC and Marvel, as well as Adventure Time, illustrated by Vasilis Lolos, and edited by Joshua Frankel. Fred Stresing is on colors, Micah Meyers does the letters, and Vincent Kings will handle design and back-up story art. The story will be about “Metro’s musical journey portrayed in an immersive comic universe.” No word yet on if Drake will appear as a villain.

The first issue will debut this week, with a special pop-up at NTWRK LA on Fairfax in Los Angeles on June 13th from 11am to 7pm PT. You can find more information about the release here.