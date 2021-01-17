Music

Fans Of MF DOOM Are Not Happy That The Late Rapper Was Included On Joe Biden’s Inauguration Playlist

by:

Almost a month has passed since news broke about the death of legendary rapper MF DOOM, whose passing in October wasn’t revealed until New Year’s Eve. Since then there’s been an outpouring of memoriams and celebrations, but a number of his fans are not too happy with how President-Elect Joe Biden aimed to honor him: with an inclusion on his inauguration playlist.

The issue: that DOOM, né Daniel Dumile, was barred from reentering the United States after he concluded an overseas tour, for the album Born Like This, back in 2010. Dumile was born in England and moved to New York as an infant, but he never applied for citizenship during his long stint in the United States. As a result, he spent the final decade of his life in England — which is to say, he was not allowed entry to America for much of Biden’s vice presidency. So when Biden put DOOM on his playlist, many people felt that was a thumb in the eye.

After his death, DOOM’s streaming numbers skyrocketed a whopping 870% and Madvillainy, his collaboration with producer Madlib, also reentered the Billboard albums charts, coming in at No. 73.

You can check out some of the reactions below.

Tags:

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×