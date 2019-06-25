Reverie

Maybe I’m not well-versed in the genre of “electronic-infused folk,” which is what a press release calls Korea’s Mid-Air Thief, but I truly have never heard anything quite like Crumbling. The tracks — which feel more like beautiful soundscapes than anything else — range from three minutes to ten and are sung entirely in Korean, but that doesn’t deter a native English-speaker from sitting back and taking in one of the most uniquely spectacular releases so far this year.

In honor of Mid-Air Thief’s recent signing with Topshelf Records to re-release Crumbling in America, they offered up insights on drum machines, dumplings, and Andy Shauf in our latest Indie Mixtape 20.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Acoustic, Electronic, Korean, Pop?

Years from now, how do you hope people will remember your work?

I think people will probably forget it along with most things. I think it is perfectly fine to be forgotten!

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

I haven’t performed anywhere at all, so I don’t know. Sorry.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

At the moment it’s Recondite because I’m listening to EC10 and it’s really amazing, but most inspiring person changes a lot frequently!

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

A dumpling/noodle restaurant 5 minutes from where I live. The chef is a master and I eat there almost every day.

What album do you know every word to?

The only one I can think of is Richard D. James’ Album because there are very few words on it.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Probably The Bad Plus or Andy Shauf. Both shows had my feet floating.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

I haven’t performed so I don’t know. Sorry! Maybe a nice clean suit?

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Studio Electronics C2s 중고”

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Probably Joni Mitchell – Court and Spark.