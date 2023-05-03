Earlier this Wednesday morning, Missy Elliott made waves by becoming the first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Given the significant achievement, Elliott took to social media to express her gratitude for the tremendous honor.

“I want to say this is HUGE not for just me but all my Sisters in HIPHOP this door is now OPEN to showcase the hard work & what many of us contribute to MUSIC,” she posted. “I have cried all morning because I am GRATEFUL thank you @rockhall & all on the committee & Supafriends.”

“It’s times I have gotten on line & seen your irrelevant your a flop your washed up & it would crush me at times,” Elliott added in a separate tweet. “BUT God you made me STRONG I kept going & you allowed my decades of WORK to SPEAK 4 itself… I am HUMBLED thank you all my Supporters I LOVE YOU.”

For this year’s slate of inductees, the Hall Of Fame’s CEO Joel Peresman also stands by the picks spanning a range of genres. “People always try to pigeonhole what rock and roll is, but our story has always been that it’s a wide tent,” he said. “It includes all different kinds of genres. We think this class really shows the breadth of rock and roll.”

The formal induction ceremony will take place on November 3 in Brooklyn.

Missy Elliott is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.