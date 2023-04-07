It may be rumored that Dua Lipa is cooking up the official theme song for the forthcoming Barbie movie. But Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame nominee Missy Elliott was living in the beloved doll’s plastic world in the late 1990s. Seeing social media go into a full-on frenzy about the release of the movie, the multi-hyphenated talent took a trip down memory lane.

Sharing a clip from her take on the Barbie-verse on Instagram, Missy wrote, “They say a Barbie movie is coming out. Well, let me bring this back one time,” referring to the official music video for her single, “BeepMe911,” featuring the R&B group 702. The video, which, as Missy proudly points out, was released 26 years ago.

“Back then, some folks clowned me, Timbaland, and Magoo, for doing a Barbie-style video. With our arms painted like joints and Tim and Magoo for having Ken hair styles. I remember crying, but I realized I was just years ahead of the game,” wrote the musician.

Barbie has long since been incorporated into the music industry in several ways, especially in hip-hop. Several artists, including Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, and Nicki Minaj, have all referenced the brand in videos, on track, and in promotional photo shoots.

The Barbie movie is set to hit theaters on 7/21. For more information, click here.

