Getty Image

One of the stranger stories from last week was when Natalie Portman had to make a public statement saying that she’d never dated Moby, as he claimed in his new memoir. Now the musician is belatedly apologizing for his assertion via a post on Instagram, as caught by Rolling Stone.

“As some time has passed I’ve realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid,” Moby wrote. “I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction.”

Moby went on to say he has “a lot of admiration for Natalie,” and that he hates “that I might have caused her and her family distress.” He formally apologized to Portman, and added, “Also I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should’ve acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago.”