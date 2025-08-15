Molly Gordon’s next act after becoming a favorite on The Bear is the movie Oh, Hi!, in which she stars and also co-produced alongside Sophie Brooks. For the movie, she also teamed with Blake Mills — an industry veteran who, aside from his solo career, has worked with everybody from Fiona Apple to Lucy Dacus to Alabama Shakes — for a cover. The song is “Islands In The Stream,” written by the Bee Gees but most famously performed by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.

Gordon says of the recording:

“When Sophie and I were developing Oh, Hi! and she came up with the dream sequence, she mentioned that she planned to ask her friend Blake Mills to help us out. I tried to play it very cool, but I was secretly freaking out inside as he is my favorite artist. Working with Blake exceeded any expectation. We only had a couple of hours to record the cover, but we had an immediate language — and again, I tried to hide how much of a dream those few hours were. I feel so lucky that we get to honor one of my favorite songs with this witchy, folk version. I hope other people might sing this to themselves when they are trying to cast a spell to make someone love them (but also hope that they might discover that they shouldn’t have to do that ha!).”

Mills adds, “I thoroughly enjoyed the entire process of working on this with Molly Gordon and Sophie Brooks. We got to take this song to the moon — fitting for its usage in the film — and I think we ended up with something that truly stands on its own merits.”

Listen to “Islands In The Stream” above.