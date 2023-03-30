Moneybagg Yo Rolling Loud 2023
Getty Image
Music

Moneybagg Yo Promised His ‘Hard To Love’ Album Is ‘Real Close’ To Dropping

Moneybagg Yo starred alongside GloRilla for his “On Wat U On” video to start this year and rocked Rolling Loud California earlier this month, but his fans are satisfied. They want the album, so he hopped on Instagram Live a few days ago to give an encouraging update.

“Y’all are on my ass about this album. It’s comin’! I just told y’all it was coming,” Moneybagg Yo said, according to a snippet captured by RapTV. “I wanna tell y’all the date bad as hell, but it’s close. It’s real close. I promise. I swear to God. I love y’all. I love my fans. I ain’t gonna lie.”

In an interview with Billboard published on March 16, Moneybagg Yo shared more details about Hard To Love, the aforementioned forthcoming 22-track album. According to the publication, he described Hard To Love as a “personal” title because “he finds himself hard to love.”

“At the end of the day to love me, you have to understand me,” he said.

He’s also been teasing the album on Twitter.

“Even tho I do this effortlessly I put in real work on this album, hope y’all enjoy,” the Memphis rapper tweeted on March 20, including a fire emoji, eyeballs emoji, and trophy emoji. That was followed on March 25 with an even more confident tweet, “I SWEAR WEN [sic] I DROP ITS OVAAAAA.”

Moneybagg Yo last dropped A Gangsta’s Pain in April 2021, which enjoyed two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — his first album to top the chart.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×