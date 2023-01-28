It’s been nearly two weeks since news broke about Tyre Nichols’ death. The 29-year-old died after succumbing to his injuries after being severely beaten by five Memphis police officers at a traffic stop. Nichols’ death, similar to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless others has enraged the nation, causing many discussions about state violence and the institutional racism embedded in police organizations. Several celebrities, artists, and athletes including, Memphis rappers Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla, have spoken about Nichols’ unjust death. More are sure to follow.

Moneybagg took to social media to offer a message to Nichols’ family and the city of Memphis. “Praying for the family of Tyre Nichols,” the rapper wrote on Instagram. “Also praying for our city. #JusticeForTyre.”

GloRilla, another Memphis native, reposted Moneybagg’s post on her Instagram story before making a post of her own. The “F.N.F” rapper posted a message that read “Justice For Tyre Nichols” with a caption containing a broken heart emoji with several prayer hands.

Ari Lennox shared a post on her Instagram story that read, “Justice for Tyre. Praying for his family and friends and the Memphis community.”

NBA stars like LeBron James and Chris Paul also chimed in with some thoughts about the unfortunate situation. “WE ARE OUR OWN WORSE ENEMY!!!” James tweeted regarding the five officers who attacked Nichols, all of which were Black.

Paul offered a heartfelt message to Nichols’ family and the Memphis community, writing, “Change is needed at all levels, and we all need to do our part.”

“We can’t lose our humanity as a society,” he continued. “To the Nichols family and Memphis community, my heart is with you tonight.”

Since Nichols’ death, the five officers involved have been fired from the Memphis Police Department and are facing impending charges. Footage of the horrific incident was recently released, where Nichols can be seen fleeing from the police before they eventually caught up with him.