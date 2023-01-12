GloRilla And Moneybagg Yo Play Out One Toxic Relationship In Their Combative ‘On Wat U On’ Video

Memphis labelmates Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla team up to depict one toxic relationship in the new video for Moneybagg Yo’s new song “On Wat U On.” Remember when Kendrick Lamar and Taylour Paige made fans very uncomfortable with their back and forth on “We Cry Together?” Well, turn up the drama to 11, add some 808s, and pour in a strong shot of humor, and that’s the energy “On Wat U On” is giving.

The video takes everything to another level, casting the two CMG rappers as quarrelsome lovers as Glo finds a pack of condoms in the backseat of Yo’s car in the drive-thru (rookie mistake, Yo!). She turns up, he responds in kind, and the argument continues at home, escalating to its inevitable end: Property damage at the manicured hands of the ratchet renegade that’ll probably leave them both riding the bus for a while. The best part, though, is the drive-thru clerk’s face as they hash out their situationship rather than picking up their lunch.

The song is the latest example of GloRilla’s unassuming charm, which seems to pop out every time she does an interview. Meanwhile, pairing her with Moneybagg Yo shows that Yo Gotti has a great feel for coaching his growing roster, finding chemistry between his artists, and getting the best out of them. “On Wat U On” bodes well for the future of Collective Music Group.

Watch the video above.