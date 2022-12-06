Morrocco were a major long shot to advance into the knockout stage of the World Cup in Qatar. They were placed in a very tough group with FIFA’s No. 2 team in the world, Belgium, perennial World Cup darlings Croatia, and a stout Canadian squad. But the Moroccan team defied all odds in beating Belgium, advancing into a knockout game against 2010 champion Spain and then beating them in a stunner to advance into the quarterfinal. But they didn’t just beat them, they played to a grueling 0-0 draw and then shut them out in a penalty shootout. It was a triumphant moment, one of the best in the World Cup thus far, and Morocco’s most famous hip-hop personality, French Montana, was beyond hyped.

French Montana was born in Casablanca and while he moved to New York City when he was 13, the South Bronx rapper is undoubtedly a Moroccan immigrant success story. So when the match ended in victory for his homeland’s team, Montana seemed to be ready to speed dial his travel agent and head out to Qatar for their quarterfinal match this coming Saturday. “WOWWWWW [Moroccan flag emojis] Moroccan heroes congratulations I guest we flyin to QATAR,” he wrote in an Instagram post along with three slider images of the victorious squad.

If this World Cup is missing anything, it’s rappers sitting courtside… err… pitchside. Here’s hoping we see styled-out French Montana there for Morocco’s match against the winner of the Portugal/Spain match. Given his prolific trend of making music videos for what seems like every song, he might just need to get a +1 for his director, too.