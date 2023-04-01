Morray brought his 2022 track “Letter To Myself” to UPROXX Sessions in January before featuring on Macklemore’s recently released album, Ben. He’s continuing on his road toward his official debut LP with “High Price” featuring Lil Tjay.

The accompanying video sets the tone with women in the bathtub and Morray dripping in diamonds. “They say love don’t cost a thing, that’s lies,” he sings. “It cost time that you can’t get back, high price.” Morray contemplates the pros and cons of love with a melodically rapped verse, “I been focused on a mill dream / Chasin’ like I’m Meek / I done stood 10 toes down / Still had to face defeat / I’ve been looking for an empty soul that I can fill with love / Know I’m supposed to be a gangsta / Lately, I just need a hug.”

Lil Tjay meets up with the crew at a restaurant and adds his perspective, confessing that he’s never had a girlfriend, but “I ain’t gon’ lie to you, baby, you a bad one / Really deep inside, I hope you’ll be down to ride / If we really catch a vibe, just imagine us goin’ past ’em.”

“High Price” has all the makings of a momentum-builder. Is it setting the table for an album release? Last December, Morray told HipHopDX why it has taken so long.

“I’ve presented hella albums,” he said. “I’ve been ready for an album, don’t get me wrong. I’ve been ready. I’ve presented to [J.] Cole, he told me, ‘N****, you’re not ready.’ Do you know how hard it is to take that from somebody you look up to? I think I’m done, and you’re telling me I’m not? Back to the drawing board? But I appreciate him because this album is staying.”

Watch the “High Price” video above.