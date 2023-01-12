J. Cole may have made trap soul artist Morray scrap his album a few times claiming that he wasn’t ready for the spotlight it would bring, but his performance for UPROXX Sessions proves he’s not far off.

The Fayetteville, North Carolina native has built a strong musical foundation with a long list of impressive singles, including “Momma’s Love,” “Still Here,” with Cordae, “Never Fail” featuring Benny The Butcher, and “Trenches.” Fans have quickly fallen in love with Morray. The musician’s rustic, soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics draw listeners in, and every time he touches a mic or hits the booth he bares another piece of his soul, leaving it all on the line.

In a music landscape flooded by artists bragging about their abilities to not feel anything, Morray is the antithesis of this trend bringing his unabashed vulnerability to UPROXX Sessions for a moving performance.

Watch Morray’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Letter To Myself” above.

