A who’s who of the biggest artists and bands of all-time have performed on MTV’s (still active!) live performance series MTV Unplugged, including Nirvana, Eric Clapton, and Mariah Carey. But many old episodes of the show haven’t been available on streaming now — until now.

More than 50 episodes of MTV Unplugged are on Paramount+, including a bunch “that haven’t been available in 20+ years,” according to a press release, along with dozens of episodes of VH1 Storytellers and CMT Crossroads.

You can see the full list of available episodes below.