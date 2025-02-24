A who’s who of the biggest artists and bands of all-time have performed on MTV’s (still active!) live performance series MTV Unplugged, including Nirvana, Eric Clapton, and Mariah Carey. But many old episodes of the show haven’t been available on streaming now — until now.
More than 50 episodes of MTV Unplugged are on Paramount+, including a bunch “that haven’t been available in 20+ years,” according to a press release, along with dozens of episodes of VH1 Storytellers and CMT Crossroads.
You can see the full list of available episodes below.
MTV Unplugged
Aerosmith (1990)
Alanis Morissette (1999)
Alice in Chains (1996)
Alicia Keys (2005)
Allman Brothers (1990)
Annie Lenox (1992)
Arrested Development (1993)
Babyface & Friends ft. Stevie Wonder, Eric Clapton, K-Ci & JoJo (1997)
Bob Dylan (1994)
Bryan Adams (1997)
Chris Isaak (1995)
Cranberries (1995)
Crowded House/Tim Finn (1990)
Dashboard Confessional (2002)
Duran Duran (1993)
Elton John (1990)
Elvis Costello (1991)
Eric Clapton (1992)
Hall & Oates (1990)
Hootie & the Blowfish (1996)
Jewel (1997)
John Mellencamp (1992)
kd lang (1993)
Kiss (1995)
Korn (2007)
Lenny Kravitz (1994)
Live (1995)
Mariah Carey (1992)
Melissa Etheridge (1995)
Neil Young (1990)
Nirvana (1993)
Oasis (1996)
Paul McCartney (1991)
Paul Simon (1992)
Pearl Jam (1992)
Queensryche (1992)
R.E.M. (2001)
Rod Stewart (1993)
Seal (1996)
Shakira (2001)
Shawn Mendes (2017)
Sheryl Crow (1995)
Sinead O’Connor/The Church (1990)
Smithereens/Graham Parker (1990)
Soul Asylum (1993)
Staind (2001)
Sting (1991)
Stone Temple Pilots (1994)
The Wallflowers (1997)
Tony Bennett (1994)
Tori Amos (1996)
Uptown Show ft. Jodeci, Father MC, Mary J. Blige, Christopher Williams, & Heavy D (1993)
VH1 Storytellers
Alicia Keys (2012)
Bee Gees (1997)
Billy Joel (1997, 1998)
Black Crowes (1996)
Bruce Spingsteen (2005)
Christina Aguilera (2010)
Coldplay (2005)
Counting Crows (1997)
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (2000)
Dave Matthews (1999)
Dave Matthews Band (2005)
David Bowie (1999)
Def Leppard 1999)
Ed Sheeran Live (2015)
ELO (2001)
Elton John LIVE (1997)
Elvis Costello (1996)
Eurythmics (1999)
Foo Fighters (2009)
Goo Goo Dolls (2002)
Grace Potter & The Nocturnals (2012)
Green Day (2005)
Hanson (1998)
Jewel (1999)
Jill Scott (2012)
John Mellencamp (1998)
Johnny Cash & Willie Nelson (1997)
Mary J. Blige (2008)
Melissa Etheridge (1996)
No Doubt (2000)
P!nk (2012)
Paul Simon (1997)
Pete Townshend (2000)
Phil Collins (1997)
R.E.M. (1998)
Ringo Starr (1998)
Rod Stewart (1998)
Sheryl Crow (1998)
Snoop Dogg (2008)
Stevie Nicks (1998)
Sting (1996)
Stone Temple Pilots (2000)
The Chicks (2006)
The Pretenders (1999)
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers (1999)
Tom Waits (1999)
Tony Bennett (1998)
Tori Amos (1999)
Wyclef Jean (1999)
ZZ Top (2009)
CMT Crossroads
Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton (2022)
Boyz II Men & Brett Young (2019)
Brooks & Dunn and Friends ft. Luke Combs, Brett Young, Midland, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, & Brandon Lancaster (2019)
Cheap Trick & Jennifer Nettles (2016)
Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young (2019)
Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini (2020)
John Legend & Lee Ann Womack (2014)
John Mellencamp & Darius Rucker (2017)
Kid Rock & Hank Williams, Jr. (2002)
LeAnn Rimes & Friends ft. Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Mickey Guyton, & Brandy Clark (2021)
Lindsey Buckingham & Little Big Town (2006)
Lynyrd Skynyrd & Brantley Gilbert (2015)
Lynyrd Skynyrd & Montgomery Gentry (2004)
Melissa Etheridge & Dolly Parton (2003)
Nathaniel Rateliff & Margo Price (2021)
Nelly & Friends ft. Kane Brown, Florida Georgia Line, Blanco Brown & Breland (2021)
Nick Jonas & Thomas Rhett (2016)
OneRepublic & Dierks Bentley (2014)
Randy Travis & The Avett Brothers (2012)
Sheryl Crow & Friends ft. Chris Stapleton, Joe Walsh, Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, Lucius, & more (2019)
Sheryl Crow & Willie Nelson (2002)
Stevie Nicks & Lady A (2013)
Sting & Vince Gill (2011)
The Doobie Brothers & Luke Bryan (2011)
Willie Nelson & Friends ft. Neil Young, Jack White, Sheryl Crow, Leon Russell, Ashley Monroe, Norah Jones & Jamey Johnson (2013)