Kurt Cobain’s famed 1993 appearance on MTV: Unplugged stands as one of the most iconic sets from the Nirvana singer. The performance was so legendary that people are willing to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to obtain items that used Cobain during it. Just last October, the cardigan Cobain wore during his set, cigarette burn hole and all, was sold for a record-breaking $334,000. Now, the acoustic guitar that the singer used during his stripped-down performance is up for auction with an even more shocking price tag.

Kurt Cobain’s guitar from his MTV: Unplugged set will be a part of an upcoming Music Icons sale at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills. In all, the acoustic guitar has a starting estimate of a whopping $1 million. The massive price includes the guitar, which is is a 1959 Martin D-18E, as well as its original hard-shell that Cobain had embellished with a flyer for the 1990 record Feel the Darkness by the band Poison Idea. Inside the guitar case is a pack of Martin guitar strings, three picks, and a suede pouched adorned with a small silver fork, spoon, and knife.

The president and CEO of the auction house, Darren Julien, said in a statement that the guitar holds a special place in the history of rock and roll. “This important guitar has earned its rightful place in rock and roll history as the instrument played by one of rock’s most influential musicians and icons in one of the greatest and most memorable live performances of all time,” said Julien.

While the guitar is slated for purchase soon, it will first make its last public appearance. According to Rolling Stone, Cobain’s guitar will be displayed at London’s Hard Rock Cafe in Piccadilly Circus starting May 12 through the end of the month before being shipped to Beverly Hills for the auction.