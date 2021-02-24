For almost four decades, MTV has delivered intimate performances from some of the most popular acts in the world through their series Unplugged. While it’s been years since platform hasn’t attracted the attention it once did, it found some success in 2020, when the channel brought it back for at-home performances from the likes of Finneas, Kiana Lede, JoJo, and more. On Tuesday, BTS became the latest to appear on the show.

Seated in a room filled with arcade games, BTS kicked off the night by singing “Telepathy,” making it the group’s first live performance of the song. They also covered Coldplay’s “Fix You,” which is known to be one of their favorite songs and one that singer and dancer Jimin says gave them comfort during the pandemic. They also performed “Blue & Grey,” “Dynamite,” and “Life Goes On,” the last two being BTS’ most recent chart-topping singles.

“It’s really an honor to be part of the MTV Unplugged legacy where so many legends have performed,” the band’s leader RM said during their set. “We’re deeply thankful.” Singer Junghook added, “All the songs on our album are special to us. We don’t get many chances to perform our b-side tracks besides at our concert so we’re thrilled to perform them on MTV Unplugged.”

Once their MTV Unplugged set came to an end, BTS showed love to their fans with a warm message. “We were supposed to show you these stages at a live concert, so we’re sorry we had to do it remotely, but hope many of you still enjoyed it,” rapper Suga said. J-Hope, another rapper in the group, added, “We wait for the day when we can sing for you in person. We will do our best until then. We love you.”

You can watch the performances above.