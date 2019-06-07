Isaac Schneider

In January, Muna started the year with an announcement, tweeting, “the greatest band in the world muna will be releasing music this year. they will be taking no further questions at this time.” Since they were, in fact, not taking questions at that time, there wasn’t much more info beyond that about what was to come. Now, the good news has arrived: Muna’s next album is called Saves The World, and it’s coming out on September 6 via RCA Records.

Along with the announcement, they’ve also shared a video for a new song, “Number One Fan.” The track is delightfully upbeat synthpop, and the Isaac Schneider-directed video features a stalker-ish admirer. Muna shared a statement about the song, and it helps to explain the video. The group says the track about dealing with self-doubt and being your own fan:

“‘Number One Fan’ is the first release from an album that we truly cannot wait to share with our fans. It is a song about recognizing the negative voices in your head and learning to speak back to them. It’s a joyful and surprising experience to recognize that, just as we can all be our own biggest haters, we can also decide to be our own biggest fans. We can choose to believe in ourselves, to take notice of all the little admirable things we do, to applaud every inch of progress and comfort ourselves through every pitfall. It’s an incredibly liberating process, learning to love ourselves this way. In this culture, we are almost taught to look to other people to fill up some void in ourselves. What happens when we accept that we are already whole? We become our own icons. We become unstoppable and un-buyable. We save the world. No, just kidding, sorry we got caught up in the moment. (But maybe!)”

Watch the video for “Number One Fan” above.

Saves The World is out 09/06 via RCA Records. Pre-order it here.