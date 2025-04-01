Which Musicians Are Billionaires In 2025?

Forbes has released its annual list of the world’s richest people, and if you’re someone who cancels your Amazon Prime membership a day before the free trial ends, you might want to skip the next paragraph.

A record 3,028 people are now certified billionaires, which is 247 more than last year; they’re collectively worth a reported $16.1 trillion, or “more than the GDP of every country in the world besides the US and China.”

One of the recent inductees into the club is Bruce Springsteen with a net worth of $1.2 billion. But that’s chump change compared to the other musician billionaires.