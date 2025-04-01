Forbes has released its annual list of the world’s richest people, and if you’re someone who cancels your Amazon Prime membership a day before the free trial ends, you might want to skip the next paragraph.
A record 3,028 people are now certified billionaires, which is 247 more than last year; they’re collectively worth a reported $16.1 trillion, or “more than the GDP of every country in the world besides the US and China.”
One of the recent inductees into the club is Bruce Springsteen with a net worth of $1.2 billion. But that’s chump change compared to the other musician billionaires.
Which Musicians Are Billionaires In 2025?
No. 1462: Jay-Z ($2.5 billion)
No. 2110: Taylor Swift ($1.6 billion)
No. 2356: Rihanna ($1.4 billion)
No. 2623: Bruce Springsteen ($1.2 billion)
One musician who didn’t make the Forbes list is Selena Gomez, despite Bloomberg reporting last year that she’s worth $1.3 billion with much of her wealth coming from the “Younger And Hotter Than Me” singer’s Rare Beauty cosmetics business.
“I’m very grateful,” she said at the time. “I personally think it’s distasteful to talk about money, but I really am giving all the credit to people who buy the products. They’re the ones that made this dream of mine come true, so I’m really, really honored and just happy.”