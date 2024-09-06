In the past year, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, and Bruce Springsteen have all become the billionaires. The latest member of the club: Selena Gomez.

Bloomberg reports that the singer and actress is one of the youngest female self-made billionaires in the United States. Of her estimated $1.3 billion net worth, over 80 percent — roughly $1.1 billion — comes from her Rare Beauty brand. But Gomez is also making money from her “brand partnerships, acting deals, and a mental-health startup, an array that should help ensure wealth longevity should she ever decide to stay away from the public eye.”

I know I’ve personally contributed to her fortune by streaming Selena Gomez & the Scene’s “Kiss & Tell” every week for the past decade.

“Selena is not just a pop star,” Hollywood Branded founder Stacy Jones said. “She’s a multifaceted businesswoman with diverse income streams contributing to her impressive net worth.” Carolyn Sloane, a professor at University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy, added, “It’s smart that she’s kind of created a career that’s not so dependent on music being a big part of the financial piece.”

Gomez’s career also includes roles in Only Murders In The Building, which just returned for season 4, and Cannes Film Festival sensation Emilia Pérez. She’s involved with the Wizards Of Waverly Place sequel series, as well.