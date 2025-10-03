Since last summer, Myke Towers has released three albums. The Puerto Rican rapper/singer started the run with La Pantera Negra in August 2024, followed that with Lyke Miike that December, and this past July, he dropped his latest project, Island Boyz. He also popped up on the stacked F1 movie soundtrack.

Now the relentless Towers is back with even more new music: Last night (October 2), he shared “K Hubo Ps Mor,” a collaboration with Colombian artist Kris R and Mexican rapper Alemán. The song sees the artists telling stories of love and their ties to the streets.

In a Billboard interview around the release of Island Boyz, Towers said, “I say that it happened, that little by little, I was discovering myself more and more. […] Someone close to me told me, ‘Don’t take it the wrong way, but your best song, you haven’t even recorded it yet.’ I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ I didn’t understand him. Then he told me that I am at a level where better things will keep coming out, I have to keep going until. Wow, I take that very seriously! It’s not that I know it all, it’s through experience in the studio that one develops.”

Listen to “K Hubo Ps Mor” above.