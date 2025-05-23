Puerto Rican rapper and singer Myke Towers is the latest contributor from the upcoming F1 film soundtrack to drop a single, the old-school rap-sampling “Baja California.” Interpolating Black Sheep’s 1991 classic “The Choice Is Yours (Revisited),” Towers delivers a high-impact ode to living life on your own terms. Naturally, Myke drops in a plethora of references to racing, from driving like a maniac to flying down the highway at high speed (these are the English translations).

So far, Atlantic Records has released four other songs from the upcoming soundtrack, including Don Toliver and Doja Cat’s “Lose My Mind,” Rosé’s “Messy,” Dom Dolla’s “No Room For A Saint,” and most recently, Chris Stapleton’s “Bad As I Used To Be.” All of the songs capture either the high-octane thrills of the Formula One racing around which the movie is built, or the emotional themes experienced by the film’s protagonists, played by Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, as they search for redemption and rise to glory, respectively.

F1, the movie is expected to hit theaters on June 27, the same day the soundtrack will be avaible on DSPs.

Listen to Myke Towers’ “Baja California” above.

F1 The Album is out 6/27 via Atlantic Records. You can find more info here.