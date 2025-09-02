North American pro sports leagues put in a major effort to increase their global footprint. Part of the NFL’s steps there is the first-ever regular season game in Dublin, Ireland, between the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers at Croke Park at 2:30 p.m. BST (9:30 a.m. ET).

For the halftime proceedings, they’ve tapped rising British singer-songwriter Myles Smith, it was announced today (September 2).

Smith told Billboard:

“It has been an incredible year for me so far, and now to be on a stage like this is insane. Performing at the first-ever regular NFL season game in Dublin, in such an iconic venue, feels like another major milestone. It’s an honor to be alongside so many other amazing performers, both from Ireland and around the world. I can’t wait to bring my music to such a massive stage and share this experience with those in the stadium and watching around the world.”

Irish singer-songwriter Lyra, who is set to perform Ireland’s national anthem before the game, added, “As an Irish singer, standing at the center of Croke Park, singing in front of my fellow Irish and visitors from around the world, fills me with immense pride. I am deeply grateful to the NFL for giving me the opportunity to represent my homeland at such a momentous occasion. To be part of such an iconic moment, as the NFL makes history with its first regular-season game in Ireland, is an honor I will carry in my heart forever.”