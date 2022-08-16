Nardo Wick Unleashes An Eerie Music Video For ‘Dah Dah Dahdah’

After releasing Who Is Nardo Wick?? (Deluxe) and unveiling the music video for his collaboration with The Kid Laroi on “Burning Up,” Nardo Wick is back with another video, this time for “Dah Dah Dahdah.”

The last video was directed by Cole Bennett, and this time it was by Dell Nie and even Nardo himself. It begins with a stunning shot of three pianos set up in a triangular form while bloody hands play the haunting rhythm on the keys, whose melody can be recognized from Suzanne Vega’s “Tom’s Diner” or, more recently, Fall Out Boy’s “Centuries” which also samples it. Guns are laid out on the pianos and Nardo dances in the middle in between them all. Interspersed are scenes with an intense downpour and some security footage.

The Jacksonville rapper concluded his 2021 year with the release of his Who Is Nardo Wick? project, which consisted of 18 songs and features from Future, Lil Baby, Hit-Boy, G Herbo, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Lakeyah, and Big30. The deluxe of Who Is Nardo Wick? added onto the amount of features, pulling in artists like Latto and The Kid Laroi for special guest appearances that excited fans.

Watch the video for “Dah Dah Dahdah” above.