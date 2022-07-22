Just four days ago (July 18), Nardo Wick shared an Instagram post with the caption “Who Is Nardo Wick? 2” and confirmed its release date for July 22. The cover art resembled its predecessor as the colors remain black and white, only the rapper is found now sitting on the porch of the broken-down home.

Thus, many believed that this was going to be the follow-up to his December 2021 debut album. Today (July 22), the project is here but instead is just the deluxe version of Who Is Nardo Wick? with an extra question mark to the title.

Who Is Nardo Wick?? (Deluxe) adds 12 new songs to the original version, including The Kid Laroi-assisted “Burning Up” and a Latto verse on the remix to “Baby Wyd” with Lakeyah. For an album that already boasts appearances from Future, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and G Herbo, the 20-year-old found a way to up the ante even further, add some life to an already well-received LP and maybe even avoid any disappointment in the fact it is not a completely new offering.

Besides, the Jacksonville rapper has delivered plenty of new verses in 2022, appearing on projects from Latto, Gucci Mane, Money Man and Doe Boy

Who Is Nardo Wick?? (Deluxe) is available now via Flawless Ent. and RCA Records. Listen to it here.