Nardo Wick Talks Super Tough In His Intense ‘Krazy Krazy’ Video

Burgeoning Jacksonville, Florida star Nardo Wick explained who he is with his 2021 debut album (fittingly titled Who Is Nardo Wick?, which dropped via RCA Records in December). Today, he picks up where he left off with the video for “Krazy Krazy,” his first new music since dropping the debut. “Krazy Krazy” comes with an intense video depicting the Florida rapper’s livewire energy through clips in the studio and on the streets, sewn together with a frenetic edit that matches the thumping Tay Keith production.

Nardo’s been on a roll since releasing his breakout single, “Who Want Smoke??” Releasing a remix of the song featuring 21 Savage, G Herbo, and Lil Durk, he maintained his momentum with another star-assisted single, “Me Or Sum” featuring Future and Lil Baby. The strength of those singles helped lift his first major-label album to a No. 21 debut on the Billboard 200.

Also featured on the album were fellow rising stars like Big30 from Memphis and Milwaukee’s own Lakeyah, while production was contributed by Boi-1da, Hit-Boy, Murda Beatz, and Tay Keith. In addition, Nardo was able to keep his name buzzing this year with features on Doe Boy’s mixtape Oh Really and Latto’s album, 777.

Watch Nardo Wick’s “Krazy Krazy” video above.