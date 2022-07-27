Jacksonville, Florida rapper Nardo Wick is on a roll after following up his appearance in the 2022 XXL Freshman Class with the deluxe version of his breakout mixtape, Who Is Nardo Wick? Adding 12 new tracks to the fan-favorite debut, Nardo only includes two new features; one is Latto, who joins Lakeyah on the “Baby Wyd” remix, and the other is fellow fast-rising neophyte The Kid Laroi, who appears on “Burning Up.” Today, Nardo and Laroi shared the video for “Burning Up,” which was directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett.

Bennett, who has become a go-to for Gen Z artists looking for colorful and creative visual companions to their biggest hits, is a wise choice. Since both artists on the track are a couple of years away from drinking age, the old standby of shooting the video in a nightclub is out of the question. Instead, Bennett decks them out in matching black suits and straps a pair of proton pack-bearing blasters to their backs, turning them into a (much younger) version of the titular characters from the 1997 sci-fi action film, Men In Black (a movie older than both artists). The clip turns out to be short but effective, and they look like they’re having a blast running around in the forest playing alien cops and boating on a serene lake.

You can watch the video for “Burning Up” above. Who Is Nardo Wick? (Deluxe) is available here.