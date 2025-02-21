A little over three years since making his debut, Jacksonville rapper Nardo Wick returned this week with his sophomore album, Wick. After a rollout that included “Somethin’” with Sexyy Red, the Future reunion “Back To Back,” Nardo commemorated the album’s release with a new video for “Hello.”

Shot in San Francisco and directed by Dell, who previously worked with Nardo on a number of his videos, including “Hot Boy” and “Wicked Witch,” the video for “Hello” sees Nardo answering the question “where Wicky been?” Apparently, in the streets, accompanied by a pair of masked goons, or in the house, doing some deep thinking on his couch. The alternation between introspection and menace has been a hallmark of Wick’s past output, and clearly remains intact on his latest.

Funnily enough, Wick isn’t Nardo’s first project of the year. That distinction goes to the Hold Off EP, released just weeks before the full-length. Hold Off was the Jacksonville native’s warm-up, shaking off the rust, and getting back into the rough and rugged mode that first introduced him to the world. The EP also worked to expand his range, including the emotive “I Wonder” and releasing a video for the track featuring Milwaukee rapper Lakeyah.

Watch Nardo Wick’s “Hello” video above.

Wick is out now via Flawless Entertainment/RCA Records. You can find more info here.