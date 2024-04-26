With Future fresh off the release of We Still Don’t Trust You, he re-teams with Nardo Wick for “Back To Back.” The “Me Or Sum” dream team reunites for a surprisingly smooth summer banger ahead of Wick joining 21 Savage on the Atlanta rapper’s upcoming American Dream Tour. The song sets out the Jacksonville native’s life philosophy as he establishes his hood credentials and positions himself as a loner who stands on business.

Nardo also co-directed the video for the song, which was shot in Los Angeles and Miami, alongside Ndoh and Supo Supreme. It’s the second single Nardo released this year, following the Sexyy Red-featuring “Somethin’.”

It certainly looks like Nardo Wick is gearing up to release a follow-up to his 2021 debut album Who Is Nardo Wick? which established the Florida rapper as one of hip-hop’s hottest rising stars. The album, which featured tourmate 21 Savage, Big30, Future, G Herbo, Lakeyah, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk, landed at No. 16 on the Billboard 200, building on the breakout success of its second single “Who Want Smoke??” With his upcoming tour and another co-sign from the red-hot Future in the bag, Nardo Wick looks to be having a big 2024 in the works.

Watch Nardo Wick and Future’s “Back To Back” video above.