Back in September 2024, Nardo Wick promised fans his officially follow-up to debut album, Who Is Nardo Wick. Sadly for supporters of the “Back To Back” rapper, the previously teased Wick project was ultimately stalled without explanation. Today (January 31), that body of work’s rollout has seemingly been revived.

To support his latest single “I Wonder,” Nardo Wick circled back to give the track an official music video. In the visual Nardo shows off his gentler side echoed in the song’s lyrics. With fellow rapper Lakeyah serving as the video’s leading lady, the record’s Bonnie and Clyde theme is fully realized.

“I wonder what I did to make her like me so much / She feelin’ me a lot now, but it started as a crush / I wonder if it’s love, or I wonder if it’s lust / It might be my swagger, it might be the way I hunch,” raps Nardo in the chorus.

The first verse’s opening line (“I be tryna play it hard, can’t lie, got feelings for her too”) solidifies Nardo’s reluctant yet tender vulnerability. Although Nardo Wick did not share any updates about Wick‘s expected release date, at least he gave his audience something to hold them over.

Watch Nardo Wick’s official video for “I Wonder” above.