Nettspend has been on a rapid ascent over the last few years. It started with the teenage rapper’s “Drankdrankdrank” going viral on Twitter, and that was followed by his debut mixtape, Bad Ass F*cking Kid, in 2024. Fans are still waiting for a proper album, but they won’t have to wait much longer, as Nettspend just announced the release date for Early Life Crisis. The project is set to land soon, on March 6.

A description on Nettspend’s web store notes of the album:

“Nettspend’s early life crisis album reflects a generation being ushered into adulthood too quickly. It channels the pressure, anxiety, and angst of a resilient youth culture navigating a world that hits hard without warning — a snapshot of growing up in chaos.”

Earlier this month, Nettspend announced the project and gave it a February 27 release date. In a new teaser video, though, a man starts mopping the floor before saying, “Well, I hate to be the bearer of bad news. My name is Mike and I was hired by the Early Life Crisis Damage Control Team to inform you that the album is not dropping tonight. The new date is March 6th. This is not a PR stunt or a calculated move: Sometimes, things just don’t work out the way they’re supposed to. But trust me: It will be worth the wait.”

In other Nettspend news, the rapper just made his Gucci runway debut at the Gucci Primavera Fashion Show. It went down in Milan earlier today and Nettspend can be seen starting at about 25:23 into the video here.

Early Life Crisis is out 3/6 via Grade A/Interscope. Find more information here.