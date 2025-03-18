Fresh off his debut performance at Rolling Loud California this past weekend, 18-year-old rapper (as of today!) celebrates his birthday with the release of a new single, “Impact,” featuring fellow rising star Xaviersobased, who also performed at Rolling Loud and is opening on Nettspend’s ongoing tour.

Built on a loopy, synthy beat of the kind The Kids are very into these days (raised by video games, of course all their music sounds like 16-bit grunge), “Impact” finds Nettspend describing the hustle — and its payoff — in evocative terms: “Fake it till you make it, Hollywood feelin’ / Built it from the floor, I took off the whole ceiling.”

In addition to taking the stage at hip-hop’s current longest-running festival, Nettspend also recently walked in Miu Miu’s show for Paris Fashion Week. The teen breakout has been building his buzz since the release of his debut mixtape, Bad Ass F*cking Kid, which included the single “Tommy.” Nettspend released the video for “Tommy” at the end of February, so following up with “Impact” so quickly could mean he’s got more to share.

You can catch Nettspend on his Invert Tour, the dates for which you can find here.

Listen to Nettspend’s “Impact” featuring Xaviersobased above.