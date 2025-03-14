Festival season is less than a day away from being in full swing as Rolling Loud gets ready to open its door for the California edition of its epic showcase. Rolling Loud California 2025 will best the first of many festivals that Rolling Loud will host both in and outside the United States, and the Cali edition looks to kick things off on a high note. ASAP Rocky, Playboi Carti, and Peso Pluma will headline this year’s festival which also features big names like Sexyy Red, Bossman Dlow, Quavo, Blxst, YG, Cash Cobain, and more. In addition to that, Rolling Loud Cali also grants the opportunity to discover a new artist that could be your next favorite. Ahead of the festival’s start on March 15, we decided to spotlight the talented artists that are listed in a smaller font on the festival’s flyer. The following names earned their way to the Rolling Loud stage with breakout songs and projects that showed their true potential. As a result, we think they’re worth your ear. Here are eight small-font 2025 Rolling Loud California artists that you can’t afford to miss:

Jordan Adetunji The UK singer, who hails from Belfast, caught his big break in 2024 with the release of hit song “Kehlani.” Don’t label Jordan Adetunji as a one-hit wonder though, as his second project A Jaguar’s Dream proved that he’s more than capable of delivering quality music in the years that follow “Kehlani.” The sexy-drill energy of A Jaguar’s Dream should fair well with the Rolling Loud Cali audience, and Adetunji is ready to give them a show. “I am grateful for this moment,” he said in an email to Uproxx. “I cannot think of a better platform than Rolling Loud to play my first US festival set.” TiaCorine TiaCorine is undoubtedly a rock star in today’s music world, and with her most recent project Almost There, which features standouts like “Shamone” and “Yung Joc” with Luh Tyler, in her back pocket, you can count on TiaCorine to deliver on the Rolling Loud stage. Then, when you consider her other hits like “FreakyT” and her beloved verse on Denzel Curry’s “Hot One,” then it’s more than apparent that the North Carolina rapper has more than enough to captivate an audience. The recent release of her single “Ate” suggests more new music could be on the way, opening the door for an unreleased song or two to be teased on stage.

Lay Bankz Few up-and-coming rappers are as committed to the role of entertainer as Philly rapper Lay Bankz is. For the past couple of years, Bankz has certified her song-making abilities by releasing at least one viral hit each year. First came hip-rocking “Ick” in 2023, followed by the bouncy Ginuwine “Pony”-sampling “Tell Ur Girlfriend” in 2024. The latter became Bankz first song to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart, proving that she was indeed trending in the right direct. There’s more to come in 2025, a year she kicked off with last month’s “Baddie Decisions.” Next up is taking over the Rolling Loud Cali stage, and Bankz is in a great position to do just that. AzChike Though many on the West Coast were familiar with his name, the rest of the world was introduced to South Central rapper AzChike thanks to his appearance on Kendrick Lamar’s sixth album GNX. AzChike’s “Peekaboo” verse has been heralded as the song’s best, and it was good enough for Kendrick to include in his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. Though “Peekaboo” will be a highlight for attendees of AzChike’s set, there’s a lot more that to look out for during his set. Other highlight records go as far back at 2017’s “Burn Rubber Again” and 2022’s “Big Dawg,” and as recently as last month’s “What 2X.” It’s safe to say that if you watch AzChike’s performance, you’ll leave a bigger fan of the South Central rapper.

Chow Lee No sub-genre had a better year in 2024 than sexy drill. With rapper-producer Cash Cobain at its helm, the mainstream world was also introduced to some of the best names in sexy drill. That includes fellow New Yorker Chow Lee, who delivered the sub-genre’s best album with Sex Drive. Backed by standouts like “Practice,” “Ms. Beautiful V,” and “Swag It,” Lee proved that he was a rapper to respect amid his pursuit of the “horniest rapper alive” title. Lee prioritizes fun and having a good time in his music, and those elements are perfect ingredients to include in a Rolling Loud performance. Loe Shimmy Florida rapper Loe Shimmy should be on your list of up-and-coming rappers to watch in 2025. At the end of last year, Shimmy caught the attention of many, and earned his biggest song yet, with a remix of “For Me” alongside Brent Faiyaz. The record is a highlight on Nardy World which was his third (!!!) project of 2024. Nardy World as a whole is a strong project, and it began a streak of quality releases from Shimmy. “Coco Chanel” with Trippie Redd, “Salute” with Hurricane Wisdom (we’ll get to him in a second), and “Talk To Me” with French Montana followed as did Shimmy’s most recent single “Turnt Me Evil.”