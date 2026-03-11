After a run of mixtapes and EPs that made Nettspend one of the biggest young voices in rap (he turns 19 years old next week), his debut album, Early Life Crisis, is out now. The project dropped last week and today (March 11), he follows it up with a video for one of the project’s two collaborations: “Masked Up,” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

The visual for a two-minute song features a bunch of lo-fi footage of Nettspend and YoungBoy vibing at night, as they look on at cards drifting around a parking lot. The visual was filmed in YoungBoy’s home state of Utah, a press release notes.

In a 2025 GQ interview, Nettspend discussed what got him into making music, saying, “As a kid, I just knew I wanted to make music. That was always at the back of my head, because my family loves it. I just knew I had to work for it.” He also discussed a trip he took to perform in Japan, saying, “I think the thing that really opened my eyes was when I left the country for the first time. As soon as I got off the plane, everything felt different. It’s like when you get high for the first time. Wherever else you go, it doesn’t feel like the first time you left the country. After you leave for the first time, you kind of understand what it’s like leaving. You don’t get that feeling again.”

Watch the “Masked Up” video above.