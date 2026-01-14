Last week, Rolling Loud made a big announcement: They’re doing just one US festival this year, and it’s going down at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium from May 8 to 10. Now, the other shoe has dropped, as today (January 14), they revealed the lineup.

Headlining are Don Toliver, Playboi Carti, and NBA YoungBoy. Also playing are Chief Keef, Destroy Lonely, Sexyy Red, EsDeeKid, FakeMink, Nettspend, BossMan Dlow, OsamaSon, Homixide Gang, PlaqueBoyMax, SkaiWater, TiaCorine, Lazer Dim 700, and others. Tickets are available now on the festival website.

In a statement, Rolling Loud co-founder Matt Zingler says:

“Rolling Loud 2026 represents a new chapter for us. Orlando felt like the right place to evolve the festival. It’s a new city, a new venue, and a lineup that truly reflects where hip-hop is today. From the headliners to the rising artists, this year is about celebrating the full spectrum of the culture while delivering an unmatched experience for fans at a price that keeps Rolling Loud accessible.”

Co-founder Tariq Cherif adds, “This lineup is a statement. Playboi Carti, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Don Toliver each represent different forces shaping hip-hop right now, and bringing them together for our only US festival of 2026 felt intentional. Eleven years in, Rolling Loud is still about putting the culture first and creating moments, elevating new voices, and building something that fans can feel proud to be part of.”