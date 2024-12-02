Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in December. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, December 6

Advance Bass — Horrible Occurrence (Run For Cover Records)

Alice Hebborn — Saisons (Western Vinyl)

Angel Olsen and Various Artists — Cosmic Waves Volume 1 (somethingscosmic)

Ashley McBryde — Ain’t Enough Cowboy Songs (Warner Music Nashville)

Blawan — BouQ EP (XL)

Cameron Winter — Heavy Metal (Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam)

Dua Lipa — Dua Lipa Live From The Royal Albert Hall (Warner Records)

Ego Ella May — FIELDNOTES: COMPLETE (Ego Ella May)

Hozier — Unreal Unearth: Unending (Rubyworks)

Interpol — Live at Third Man Records (Third Man Records)

Jethro Tull — The Jethro Tull Christmas Album — Fresh Snow At Christmas (InsideOutMusic)

Kasie Krut — Kasie Krut EP (Fire Talk)

Lauren Mayberry — Vicious Creature (Universal)

Low Harness — Salvo (8041186 Records DK)

Lubalin — haha, no worries (Cult Nation)

Nils Frahm — Paris (LEITER)

Odd Luke — Surface Tension EP (Verdigris Records)

Rosé — Rosie (Atlantic)

Ross From Friends — Ross From Friends (Scarlet Tiger)

Tori Amos — Diving Deep Live (Universal)

White Denim — 12 (Bella Union)

Yoo Doo Right — From The Heights Of Our Pastureland (Mothland)

Friday, December 13

Daniel Blumberg — The Brutalist (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Mute)

DMX — Let Us Pray: Chapter X (UMG)

Fiji Blue — Glide (Nettwerk)

Mario — Glad You Came (Epic)

The National — Rome (4AD)

Nicki Minaj — Pink Friday 2 — The Hiatus (Cash Money Records)

Saint Etienne — The Night ([PIAS])

Snoop Dogg — Missionary (Death Row/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Stella Rose — Hollybaby EP (KRO Records)