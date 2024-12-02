Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in December. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, December 6
Advance Bass — Horrible Occurrence (Run For Cover Records)
Alice Hebborn — Saisons (Western Vinyl)
Angel Olsen and Various Artists — Cosmic Waves Volume 1 (somethingscosmic)
Ashley McBryde — Ain’t Enough Cowboy Songs (Warner Music Nashville)
Blawan — BouQ EP (XL)
Cameron Winter — Heavy Metal (Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam)
Dua Lipa — Dua Lipa Live From The Royal Albert Hall (Warner Records)
Ego Ella May — FIELDNOTES: COMPLETE (Ego Ella May)
Hozier — Unreal Unearth: Unending (Rubyworks)
Interpol — Live at Third Man Records (Third Man Records)
Jethro Tull — The Jethro Tull Christmas Album — Fresh Snow At Christmas (InsideOutMusic)
Kasie Krut — Kasie Krut EP (Fire Talk)
Lauren Mayberry — Vicious Creature (Universal)
Low Harness — Salvo (8041186 Records DK)
Lubalin — haha, no worries (Cult Nation)
Nils Frahm — Paris (LEITER)
Odd Luke — Surface Tension EP (Verdigris Records)
Rosé — Rosie (Atlantic)
Ross From Friends — Ross From Friends (Scarlet Tiger)
Tori Amos — Diving Deep Live (Universal)
White Denim — 12 (Bella Union)
Yoo Doo Right — From The Heights Of Our Pastureland (Mothland)
Friday, December 13
Daniel Blumberg — The Brutalist (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Mute)
DMX — Let Us Pray: Chapter X (UMG)
Fiji Blue — Glide (Nettwerk)
Mario — Glad You Came (Epic)
The National — Rome (4AD)
Nicki Minaj — Pink Friday 2 — The Hiatus (Cash Money Records)
Saint Etienne — The Night ([PIAS])
Snoop Dogg — Missionary (Death Row/Aftermath/Interscope Records)
Stella Rose — Hollybaby EP (KRO Records)
Friday, December 20
Fish in a Birdcage — Mentors (Nettwerk)
Friday, December 27
Ed Sheeran — +-=÷× (Tour Collection: Live) (Warner Music)
Robbie Williams — Better Man (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Sony Music)