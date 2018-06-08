Matador

As we’ve rounded out the first half of 2018, it’s frankly astounding how many great rock records we’ve received thus far this year. From indie artists on the come-up to classic acts padding their already-impressive discographies, it’s not just the amount, but the range of different sounds and textures that’s most impressive of all.

This week is no different. From stunning debuts from a pair of indie-rock newcomers, the next entry from a much-beloved/maligned jam-band maestro, a long-awaited return from a beloved alt-rock group, and the latest co-sign from Black Keys’ frontman Dan Auerbach, here are the best new rock albums that dropped this week.