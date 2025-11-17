The Super Bowl Halftime Show is the NFL’s biggest music moment of the season, but it’s not the only one. Watching football is as much a Thanksgiving staple as turkey and stuffing, so the NFL is making the most of the holiday exposure with a slew of high-profile halftime show performers.

Over the weekend, they made some announcements: Post Malone will play at the Dallas Cowboys-Kansas City Chiefs game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; Jack White will perform at the Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers contest at Ford Field in Detroit; and Lil Jon will do the Baltimore Ravens-Cincinnati Bengals game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Malone said in a statement:

“I’m from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years. It’s a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people.”

White also teased his performance with a video from this Third Man Records vinyl pressing plant, of a custom blue record being made to commemorate the occasion.

The Lil Jon performance was previously confirmed last week. It’ll be a busy day for him as he’s also playing the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.