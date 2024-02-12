Who Performed With Usher At The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Usher has been a premier showman for decades now, so it’s not surprising that he put on quite the performance for his Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show yesterday (February 11). Some surprises, though, came via the guests that Usher recruited to join him on the field. So, let’s run through who Usher performed alongside for his big moment (aside from the hundreds and dancers and backing musicians who were also involved).

Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show: Alicia Keys Usher started off solo, performing at least portions of “Caught Up,” “U Don’t Have To Call,” “Superstar,” and “Love In This Club.” Then, Alicia Keys emerged as the first guest, playing piano as she and Usher sang “If I Ain’t Got You” before transitioning into their chart-topping 2004 duet “My Boo.” Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show: Jermaine Dupri Next was “Confessions Part II,” which featured an introduction from Jermaine Dupri.

Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show: HER Usher ran through “Nice & Slow” and “Burn” by himself before HER played guitar (and absolutely shredded) on “U Got It Bad” and “Bad Girl.” Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show: will.i.am Immediately after HER was will.i.am’s turn, who emerged for a quick portion of “OMG,” his and Usher’s No. 1 hit from 2010.