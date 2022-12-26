Nick Cannon, in case you haven’t heard, has a lot of kids: 11, to be exact. He had those kids with six different women, so if he planned to get together with all of them for the holidays, Cannon was going to have to spend some serious time on the road to make it work. Well, there’s no word yet on how that panned out, but before Christmas, Cannon declared he planned to make it happen.

On December 23, Cannon (along with model Brittany Bell and two of their three children) visited Los Angeles Mission to serve holiday meals. There, a TMZ cameraperson caught up with Cannon and asked how he plans to divide his time among his kids this holiday season. He answered, “Me and Santa Claus do it together.” He later added, “I have the same vibe as Santa Claus: I’m traveling all night.”

This comes shortly after Akon showed his support for Cannon’s prolific fatherhood, saying, “I agree with him 1,000 percent. That’s how life is supposed to be. Why not? He’s rich. He’s responsible. He takes care of every one of those children. And the baby mothers are with it. And they hurt for nothing. And they live comfortably. […] He’s there for every one of them. He’s there for every single one of those kids. I got nine and I’m there for every one of mine.”