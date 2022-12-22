The spotlight has been on Nick Cannon when it comes to celebrities with a lot of children. He even joked about fathering 11 kids in a recent video. It turns out Akon has been flying under the radar this whole time, though, as he has nine kids himself. Furthermore, in a new interview, he said he has Cannon’s back when it comes to propagating as he does.

On The Zeze Millz Show, Akon said of Cannon (as Complex reports), “I agree with him 1,000 percent. That’s how life is supposed to be. Why not? He’s rich. He’s responsible. He takes care of every one of those children. And the baby mothers are with it. And they hurt for nothing. And they live comfortably. […] He’s there for every one of them. He’s there for every single one of those kids. I got nine and I’m there for every one of mine.”

The host then asked, “So every single time, you’re at every single recital?” Akon responded, “No, that’s a white man’s thing. Who gives a f*ck about a recital? No, seriously. Listen, my job is to raise my kids, to be responsible, to be understanding, to protect their mother, to give a hand with their father, and to assist with family planning, and to be responsible adults. […] Now guess what? While I’m taking care of my responsibility to make sure the family has a roof over their head and food, if I have the time to do that and show love, yes, I will do that. But my responsibility is to make sure they grow up responsible and strong.”

Watch the full episode above.