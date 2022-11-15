How Much Does Nick Cannon Pay In Child Support?

Nick Cannon recently revealed that his growing number of children had caused a significant hit to his pockets.

It’s been estimated that the Masked Singer host pays nearly $3 million in child support, but Cannon alleges it is presumably much more than that.

“I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually,” Cannon revealed to The Neighborhood Talk. “I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of a child.”

This past September, Cannon welcomed his tenth child with model Brittney Bell.

His eleventh child with Alyssa Scott, who is also the mother to Cannon’s child Zen, unfortunately, died from a brain tumor last year at just five months old.

More recently, Cannon announced that he would be again fathering yet another child with Abby De La Rosa — who is also the mother of their one-and-a-half-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion Cannon — making this his fourth baby announcement of the year.

The internet has wasted no time poking at Cannon, who seems to be working on making his starting basketball lineup, alleging that he is the cause of the world’s overpopulation.

It seems that Cannon is working on the second decade of children with each baby announcement. His one-person mission to populate a small community isn’t slowing down anytime soon. We can expect quite a few announcements in the forthcoming year. Despite joking about getting a vasectomy last spring, he has not yet made a move.