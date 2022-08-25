This year, Maury, the show that made the phrase “You are NOT the father” a recognizable pop culture reference, ended, 31 seasons after its 1991 debut. While the program has wrapped up, it apparently still has a social media team, who saw an opportunity with some recent news and beautifully seized it.

Perhaps more than any other celebrity, Nick Cannon is a famous haver of children, and he just announced this week that his tenth child is on the way with model Brittany Bell. (He’s already expecting a ninth child, too, with Abby De La Rosa.) So, as that story made the rounds, the folks at Maury played off their status as a dad-associated show and came through with a perfect tweet. They shared a post about the incoming bundle of joy and wrote simply, “Wildn,” of course a reference to Cannon’s show Wild ‘n Out.

As for what Cannon had to say about his continually full nest, he wrote on Instagram, “Time Stopped and This Happened…” That was the caption of a three-minute video announcing the new child.

Cannon’s children who have already been born are twins Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Scott Cannon (with Mariah Carey), Golden Cannon, Legendary Love Cannon, Zen S. Cannon, — who passed away last December at five months old — Zion Mixolydian Cannon, Zillion Heir Cannon, and Powerful Queen Cannon.